Sometimes seeing is believing. And sometimes, not even seeing is enough to convince us that The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is a real movie that exists.

Terry Gilliam‘s disastrous passion project has been 20 years in the making, facing actor injuries, natural disasters, and seemingly the wrath of God himself. And it looked like it would finally premiere at Cannes this year — until yet another obstacle came its way in the form of legal troubles. But, fear not. An actual, bonafide The Man Who Killed Don Quixote trailer has come our way to convince us that this movie does indeed exist.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote Trailer

So what does a movie 20 years in the making look like? Kind of like a chaotic mess that was cut together in one night. Or at least, that’s the sense I get from this frantic, oddly paced trailer.

Jonathan Pryce stars as a crazy old man who is convinced he is the titular Don Quixote. Adam Driver‘s advertising executive Toby gets swept up in Don Quixote’s delusions and takes on the role of his trusty squire, Sancho Panza, as they embark on a shenanigans-filled adventure.

For a director as illustrious as Terry Gilliam — responsible for boundary-pushing fare such as Brazil, Time Bandits, The Fisher King, and 12 Monkeys — The Man Who Killed Don Quixote almost seems like it’s not worthy of this visionary filmmaker. It’s rife with dumb comedy and confusing scenes. But then again, this is only a minute-long trailer, so who are we to judge 20 years of work?

Unfortunately, the trailer release doesn’t guarantee that we’ll ever see this movie. Because Don Quixote may be alive, but someone sure is eager to see this movie dead in the ground. Whole documentaries have been made about the botched productions of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, and now a new legal battle with a former producer may prevent this film from ever seeing the light of day. The question is, at this point, whether we still want it to see the light of day.

For now, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is expected to debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2018. Maybe. Probably not.