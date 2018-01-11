Get ready for your next must-see series: Hulu just released a new trailer for their tense, star-studded new show The Looming Tower. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning non-fiction book by Lawrence Wright, the series deals with how the FBI and CIA dealt with (and in some cases, failed to deal with) the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda in the 1990s.

If the CIA and the FBI hadn’t been engaged in a constant turf war of one-upmanship, the events of September 11, 2001 may have never happened. That’s the story at the heart of the exciting, disturbing new Hulu series The Looming Tower. Adapted from Lawrence Wright’s book The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11, the show looks at how the FBI, represented here by Jeff Daniels playing John O’Neil, and the CIA, represented by Peter Sarsgaard playing Martin Schmidt, continuously failed to get on the same page about how to handle the alarming rise of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda in the 1990s. A new trailer provides a tense, haunting look at the series. Watch The Looming Tower trailer below.

The series comes from producer Alex Gibney, and features a character actor heavy cast that also includes Tahar Rahim, Wrenn Schmidt, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bill Camp, and Alec Baldwin. I’ve actually had the good fortune to see the first three episodes of The Looming Tower, and while I’m embargoed from talking much about it, trust me when I say you’re going to want to put this series on your radar. Here’s the official synopsis.

The Looming Tower debuts on Hulu February 28, 2018.