Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a surprise hit with both critics and audiences, which means it’s only a matter of time before we get another entry in the Juamanji series. Thankfully, Welcome to the Jungle stars Jack Black and Nick Jonas already have an Jumanji 3 idea handy. Plus: Karen Gillan reveals an alternate Welcome to the Jungle ending that also could’ve tied into a potential sequel.

I never thought we’d have a Jumanji 2, let alone a Jumanji 3, but here we are. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which both reboots the franchise and serves as a sequel to the 1995 Robin Williams movie, has been doing surprisingly well at the box office as well as critics, which can only mean on thing: Sony Pictures will likely announce a Jumanji 3 any day now. Luckily, Welcome to the Jungle co-stars Jack Black and Nick Jonas both have ideas ready for the third film.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Jack Black (along with co-star Dwayne Johnson) said what he’d really like to see in the next Jumanji film is the truth about who made this crazy game that has the power to suck people inside its world. The first Jumanji film focused on a board game that, when played, trapped people inside its wild world of animals and other mayhem. Welcome to the Jungle updates from a board game to a video game. But still the question remains: who is creating these games? Jack Black wants answers:

Jack Black: If you don’t mind me jumping in. I think it would be cool to see the mind behind the game. It’d be cool to like explore – because there’s gotta be like some alien technology – Dwayne Johnson: Like Oz. JB: Exactly. Who’s behind the curtain on this game. DJ: That was a cool thing when we were putting this thing together, developing the script, and we all felt like – first of all, the device – if it evolves from a board game then to a video game, then in the future it could be… who knows what it could be, right? So it’s kind of like limitless where the entry can be. And also the device of us being teenagers, too. We knew it was going to be fun because then I think it opens up the world and you think, “Well, who are the other actors you want to play with?

Black isn’t the only Jumanji co-star who has an idea for a sequel. Singer Nick Jonas, who also appears in Welcome to the Jungle, told ScreenRant his own (vague) idea for a third film, which would somehow involve him turning into Christopher Walken, because sure, why not:

“I think there are so many places you could go with this and even new characters you can introduce. I think that the brilliant thing about this story is that each one of these characters, the four main heroes, goes on an incredible journey and grow so much over the course of the hour and a half that you’re watching the film that I think I’m down to see more of that…it’d be funny if another actor was the guy that I would be playing. Maybe someone really distinct, maybe like if Christopher Walken became my avatar.”

But wait, there’s more! Another Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle cast member, Karen Gillan, revealed a slightly alternate ending for Welcome to the Jungle that would’ve changed the film. Potential spoilers follow!

According to Gillan (via The Hollywood Reporter), the original end of Welcome to the Jungle had characters Spencer and Martha – normal kids who jump into Jumanji and adopt the avatars of Dwayne Johnson and Gillan’s characters, respectively – decide to stay within the world of the game:

“In previous versions there was more of that where [Spencer] wanted to stay in the game with Martha. We made way more of that. It definitely could be interesting and would definitely leave it open to a sequel.”

This makes a certain sort of sense: I, too, would stay inside a video game world if it meant I would have the huge, inhuman muscles of Dwayne Johnson.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is now playing in theaters everywhere.