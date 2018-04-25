This weekend brings Avengers: Infinity War to theaters, and it’s been a 10-year journey to get to his epic crossover of half a dozen comic book movie franchises. Though Marvel Studios might have the Marvel Cinematic Universe sorted out now, when they first started back in 2008, it was a bit of a mess, as evidenced by the totally forgettable and disposable events of The Incredible Hulk.

Watch The Incredible Hulk Honest Trailer if you’re looking for a window into 10 years ago when Easter eggs were merely little nerdy references to keep hardcore fans satisfied without laying the groundwork for a whole slate of movies in the years to come. Or watch it if you’re just looking for some jabs to be thrown at one of the worst movies in the MCU.

The Incredible Hulk Honest Trailer

Perhaps the only thing interesting about The Incredible Hulk is that it’s not really an origin story, since it establishes that Bruce Banner has had the ability to transform into The Hulk for awhile. But besides that, the movie doesn’t really accomplish much. The only thing making it integral to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the introduction of William Hurt as General Thunderbolt Ross, who would become a key character in Captain America: Civil War.

Besides that, the only reference made to this movie is Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner mentioning that the last time he was in New York, he broke Harlem. Otherwise, the seeds planted for a sequel have not grown into anything significant (at least not yet), and Betty Ross (Liv Tyler) has been completely left in the wind like Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).