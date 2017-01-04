The Girl With All the Gifts Trailer

I missed seeing The Girl With All the Gifts at last year’s Fantastic Fest and came to regret it as many friends and colleagues kept on telling my how much they enjoyed it, with director Colm McCarthy taking home a directing prize at the festival’s awards. More than a few people compared it to The Last of Us, the incredible post-apocalyptic video game whose movie adaptation is currently mired in development hell, which is the kind of praise that would put anything on my radar.

It’s been six months since we’ve seen a trailer for the film, so this new preview is a nice reminder that yes, this movie still exists and we’ll all be able to watch it fairly soon.

Based on the novel of the same name by M.R. Carey, The Girl With All the Gifts takes place deep in the zombie apocalypse. Society has collapsed, but pockets of humanity still exist and continue to look for a cure to the plague that has transformed most of the world into ravenous monsters. The title character is Melanie (Sennia Nanua), one of several children infected with the zombie virus who has managed to maintain her basic human emotions despite craving human flesh. Glenn Close plays the cruel scientist experimenting on her, Gemma Arterton plays her teacher, and Paddy Considine plays a soldier at their compound. And if you guessed that these four will have to embark on a road trip across the wasteland that once was civilization…you guessed correctly.

While I haven’t read the original novel, I am familiar with Carey’s comic book work and have enjoyed much of it (especially his Vertigo series The Unwritten). And while director Colm McCarthy isn’t a household name, there’s a strong chance you’ve seen some of his television work, as there are episodes of Sherlock and Peaky Blinders to his name. That’s an unexpectedly strong combination of talent.

The Girl With the All the Gifts will be available for DirecTV on January 26 before hitting theaters and video on demand on February 24. Here’s the official synopsis: