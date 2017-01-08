Right now The CW has all of their DC Comics TV shows on a holiday break until they return later this month. Even though they have a whole second half of their current seasons left to air, the network is confident enough in all of their performances so far to renew every single one of them.

The CW sent out a press release with the news of The Flash, Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl renewed for new seasons in the 2017-2018 television season. They’re not the only shows The CW has decided to renew early either. Find out more after the jump.

Along with all of their superhero shows, The CW has also renewed Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for a third season, Jane the Virgin for a fourth season and Supernatural for a thirteenth season. Since we’re so far out from the new season, there aren’t any premiere dates available for the renewed shows coming in the 2017-2018 TV season, but we’ll find those out later this summer.

In addition, if you’re anxious to see what will happen when each of the DC Comics TV shows returns later this month, below you can find the synopses, trailers and air dates for each of their midseason premieres:

Supergirl – “Supergirl Lives” airing on Monday, January 23:

Kara is moved by the story of a missing woman named Izzy (guest star Harley Quinn Smith) and decides to investigate despite Snapper Carr’s (guest star Ian Gomez) order to leave it alone. Kara takes Mon-El with her to the last place Izzy was seen and the duo find themselves thrust through a portal to another planet, Slaver’s Moon, where the downtrodden are sold as slaves. The leader of the trafficking ring is none other than Roulette (guest star Dichen Lachman). To make matters worse, Slaver’s Moon has a red sun, which means Kara and Mon-El are stripped of their powers and stuck on the planet with no way home. Meanwhile, back on Earth, Alex (Chyler Leigh) blames herself for Kara’s disappearance, fearing she’s become too focused on her new relationship with Maggie (guest star Floriana Lima) and too complacent in watching out for her sister.

The Flash – “Borrowing Problems from the Future” airing on Tuesday, January 24:

Barry is tormented by his vision of the future where Iris is murdered by Savitar. When a criminal named Plunder (guest star Stephen Huszar) shows up in Central City, Barry recalls the villain’s presence in his vision of the future and fears that if he catches Plunder, it will cement Iris’ fate. Confused about Barry’s hesitation to stop Plunder, Wally decides to step in as Kid Flash. Caitlin offers Julian a job.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – “Raiders of the Lost Art” airing in a new timeslot on Tuesday, January 24:

When Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) and Malcolm Merlyn (guest star John Barrowman) try to capture Rip Hunter in 1967, they create an Aberration big enough to draw the attention of the Legends. However, when the team arrives they discover that Rip has no memories of his past due to “time drift” and is just a graduate film student. After trying to convince Rip of who he was, they discover that he possesses an incredibly powerful artifact known as the Spear of Destiny, which the Legion of Doom is after. Ray and Nate realize that the Aberration has also affected them personally making it difficult to help the team. Meanwhile, Rory asks Stein for help and makes him promise to keep it a secret from the team.

Arrow – “Who Are You?” airing on Wednesday, January 25:

Worried that Prometheus is right and he is truly a killer at heart, Oliver looks for any ray of hope and finds it in what seems to be the miraculous return of Laurel Lance (guest star Katie Cassidy). However, Felicity, still reeling from Detective Malone’s murder, is bent on revenge – she wants to stop Prometheus at any cost. While in prison, Diggle fights for his life.

There is still much more in store for all of DC’s superheroes at The CW, and after the four-night crossover event this past holiday season was such a huge hit, you can be sure there will be another one coming next season too.