‘The Dark Tower’ Underperforms as ‘Despicable Me’ Becomes the Highest-Grossing Animated Franchise of All Time
Posted on Monday, August 7th, 2017 by Jack Giroux
The team behind The Dark Tower had high hopes for the franchise’s future, including sequels and a show that recently landed The Walking Dead showrunner. After an underwhelming performance at the box-office this weekend, we’ll see if those grand plans for Stephen King‘s world stick. Director Nikolaj Arcel‘s movie didn’t match early tracking numbers and made only $19.5 over the weekend.
Below, learn more about how the fantasy movie did at the box-office this past weekend, and how Despicable Me 3 reigned supreme this summer.
Some box-office analysts estimated The Dark Tower would open to around $25 million. While $19 million would be a disastrous opening for some other major studio movies this summer, that’s not the case here. MRC and Sony played it very safe – a problem with the movie in general – by keeping the budget down.
The Dark Tower cost around $60 million. If the movie only makes $90 million worldwide, Sony and MRC will lose about 25 percent of their production cost, around $15 million each. So far, The Dark Tower has made $27.5 million worldwide, but it’s yet to open in several major territories. The fantasy film received a B CinemaScore, so word-of-mouth likely isn’t going to be strong for this one. It led what is now the summer’s worst weekend box-office. The Dark Tower also performed worse than another movie to open the first weekend of August in the last five years. Last year, Suicide Squad made $133 million in this slot.
When producer Ron Howard was going to direct the project at Universal, there was a draft of the script that would’ve cost $140 million – which made Universal nervous. Then Howard, Brian Grazer, and all involved managed to cut costs by $40 or $50 million. Around that time, Howard claimed the budget cuts weren’t “radical.” When Sony and MRC got involved, the budget got even smaller.
Everybody was always hoping for three movies and a television show to adapt King’s massive story, but it’s hard not be skeptical after The Dark Tower didn’t exactly make a slam-dunk over opening weekend – which probably wasn’t helped by overwhelmingly negative reviews. The Dark Tower‘s opening weekend is probably a disappointment to some fans of the series, as it is for fans of Idris Elba who wouldn’t have minded seeing it perform huge at the box-office just to raise more awareness around Elba’s greatness. In spite of how underwhelming the film is as a whole, Elba turned in strong work and the movie’s most memorable moments.
One movie that found its audience right off the bat is Despicable Me 3. It made close to $900 million this summer. Following the major success, Illumination Entertainment’s series is now the most successful animated franchise of all time. The Despicable Me and Minions movies have grossed over $3.528 billion at the worldwide box-office, surpassing Shrek‘s $3.51 billion. The fact Minions is Universal’s most profitable movie in studio history certainly helps. According to Deadline, before its theatrical run, Despicable Me 3 should make a few more millions of dollars for Universal execs to swim in come Labor Day.Cool Posts From Around the Web: