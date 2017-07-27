(Welcome to Now Stream This, a column dedicated to the best movies streaming on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and every other streaming service out there.)

Put your I HEART STREAMING shirts on, it’s time for another edition of Now Stream This, where I scour a plethora of streaming services in search of the perfect film for you to beam right into your living room. Did you know, according to a study I just made up, doctors recommend streaming at least 10 movies a week in order to live a long, happy life? Luckily, I have ten recommendations right here for you! You might say I just saved your life. You’re welcome. In this installment, we have something from the late, great George Romero; a paranoid thriller; an American classic; a highly influential documentary; the film that put Christopher Nolan on the map, and more! Let’s get streaming.

1. Night of the Living Dead

Now Streaming on Shudder

Horror fans were understandably saddened by the death of filmmaker George A. Romero. He didn’t just advance the horror genre, he created a sub-genre of his own, one that still resonates to this day. It all started with Romero’s 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead, which is streaming on Shudder. The story of a group of strangers trapped in a house while the walking dead surround them over the course of one hellish night, Romero’s film was a low-budget wonder, becoming a massive, influential hit. Romero would go on to improve on the formula with Dawn of the Dead, yet time and countless clones have not lessened the original film’s power.

For fans of: Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead, zombies, depressing social commentary.

2. The Conversation

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Few filmmakers have had as spectacular an early career as Francis Ford Coppola. And while The Godfather series or Apocalypse Now may often vie for the top spot of Coppola’s output, his true masterpiece might be the chilly, chilling 1974 thriller The Conversation. Gene Hackman is lonely, paranoid surveillance expert Harry Caul who gets wrapped-up in a job that may or may not lead to murder. With brilliant, immersive editing (and sound editing) courtesy of Walter Murch, The Conversation is one of the best films ever made. That may sound like hyperbole, but it’s true.

For fans of: All The President’s Men, Blow Out, Blow Up, Gene Hackman’s mustache.

3. The Graduate

Now Streaming on FilmStruck

If all you remember of Mike Nichols’ The Graduate is the folksy soundtrack courtesy of Simon & Garfunkel or the famous “Mrs. Robinson, you’re trying to seduce me,” scene, it’s time to revisit it and see there’s so much more to the film. Dustin Hoffman is a directionless college grad who finds himself falling into an affair with family friend Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft). The impeccable script by Buck Henry coupled with Nichols’ ingenious direction make this one classic that lives-up to and even exceeds its stellar reputation.

4. Suspiria

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Dario Argento’s gorgeous, creepy Suspiria is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, so if you’re one of the many people who’ve said “I always meant to watch that,” here’s your chance! Jessica Harper plays a dancer who begins to suspect there’s something supernatural going on at the German ballet school she attends. She’s right. Witches, bright red blood and a killer soundtrack from Italian prog rock band Goblin all come together to create an unforgettable assault on your senses.

For fans of: Inferno, Tenebrae, Rosemary’s Baby, an abundance of the color red.

5. Memento

Now Streaming on Netflix

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is currently raking in boffo box office, so why not go back to where it all started for the acclaimed filmmaker? Memento may not be Nolan’s first film (that would be 1998’s Following), but it is the film that kicked the door down for the director and set him on a course that would turn him into a household name. Unfolding in reverse, Memento features Guy Pearce as a man trying to find his wife’s murderer. Complicating matters is the fact that Pearce suffers from short-term memory loss and is unable to form new memories in the process. It’s a twisty, endlessly clever mystery filled with new details to pick up on every time you watch it.

For fans of: The Prestige, Insomnia, Angel Heart, informative tattoos.