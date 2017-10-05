(Welcome to Now Stream This, a column dedicated to the best movies streaming on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and every other streaming service out there.)

Hello, boils and ghouls! Welcome to a special spooktacular edition of Now Stream This! (Please imagine me saying all of this in the voice of the Crypt Keeper from Tales from the Crypt). It’s October, which means it’s Halloween season. That’s right, if you thought Halloween was just one day you are 100% incorrect. Halloween lasts all month long, and in the spirit of the season, I’ve highlighted 10 frightastic films for you to stream this month. Unless you’re too scared to watch them! There’s a classic documentary about witchcraft, an excellent remake, a cannibal coming-of-age tale, and more!

So put on your best Dracula cape and/or witch hat, light a Jack-O-Lantern candle, and join me as I highlight the best movies streaming right now. Let’s get streaming.

1. Häxan

Now Streaming on FilmStruck

Benjamin Christensen’s 1922 silent-movie style documentary Häxan is all treat and no trick. Using gloriously artistic dramatic recreations and interpretations, Häxan feels like a dream wrapped in a nightmare wrapped in another dream as it chronicles the history of witchcraft as well as the hysteria that caused people to fully believe, and embrace, the supernatural. Equal parts funny and scary, Häxan is a black-and-white journey through hell and back, all without leaving the confines of your living room. Christensen likened the film to a “cultural history lecture in moving pictures” to “throw light on the psychological cause of witch trials.” Practical effects recreate demons, Satan and other nefarious creatures, and it all looks incredible. If you want to class up your Halloween viewing, add this film to your queue at once.

For fans of: The Witch, The Blair Witch Project, movies where witches give Satan a big ole bear hug.

2. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Tobe Hooper followed-up his gruesome, gritty The Texas Chain Saw Massacre with this over-the-top 1986 schlock-fest. While the original film felt almost too real – like someone’s terrible snuff film that happened to land a movie distribution deal – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 is a tongue-in-cheek horror-comedy that has Dennis Hopper wearing a big cowboy hat and wielding two gigantic chainsaws as he seeks revenge on Leatherface and the gang for killing his daughter. The shifting in tones from the serious first film to the goofy sequel may catch some off guard, but this film is an absolute hoot. “It’s crazy as hell,” Hooper said of the film. “It’s a film that’s just loony. But at least I got a chance to make a comedy — a very grim comedy — that is receiving an acknowledgement for its stylization. In the past four or five years, it’s being seen for the first time.”

For fans of: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, The Devil’s Rejects, Dennis Hopper saying stuff like “I’m the Lord of the Harvest!”

3. Evil Dead 2

Now Streaming on Shudder

Speaking of crazy sequels, Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead 2 is now streaming on Shudder in all its ridiculous glory. I’m going to get a bit controversial here and say I actually like the first Evil Dead much more than this sequel, while the sequel seems to be everyone’s favorite. I just simply prefer the original because it’s going for straight-up horror. This sequel, however, is swinging for the fences, with Raimi and company creating a blood-soaked Three Stooges homage. While I may appreciate the first film more, I can’t deny how goddamn fun this movie is, filled with wall-to-wall lunacy as Bruce Campbell’s hapless Ash battles supernatural forces beyond his control in a cabin in the woods. If you’re looking for laughter to accompany your gross-out moments, this is the film for you.

For fans of: Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, Cabin in the Woods, people swallowing eyeballs.

4. Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Now Streaming on Hulu

Invasion of the Body Snatchers has been remade several times, but Philip Kaufman’s 1978 take on the material is the best of the bunch. Kaufman juxtaposes the source material’s early Cold War paranoia onto the ’70s, with surprisingly effective results. Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams and more discover that people in their everyday lives – friends, neighbors, spouses – have been replaced by aliens with pod people who look, act and sound just like them. What makes this Body Snatchers so scary is how practical the aliens are about their plot of world domination. “We came here from a dying world,” one of them says. “We drift through the universe, from planet to planet, pushed on by the solar winds. We adapt and we survive. The function of life is survival.” The terror arises from the realization that if everyone around you has already been changed, there’s literally no one you can turn to for help. Oh, also, there’s a scene where a dog has a human face and it’s fucking terrifying.

For fans of: The Faculty, Alien, They Live, Donald Sutherland’s mustache.

5. Raw

Now Streaming on Netflix

Julia Ducournau’s Raw focuses on the awkward elements of starting a new college far from home. You know, loneliness, homesickness, regret-filled hookups, and of course, cannibalism. Not for the squeamish, Raw follows vegetarian Justine (Garance Marillier), who goes off to veterinarian school only to have the experience awaken something new inside her: an uncontrollable urge for human flesh. If you believe the hype for this film, audiences watching it on the festival circuit actually fainted from all the nastiness on display here. I don’t know if I buy that, especially since the film really isn’t that explicit in its cannibalism moments. Either way, this is a stunning film, and an incredible feature directorial debut from Ducournau, who should be given more money to make more movies ASAP.

For fans of: Ravenous, We Are What We Are, Trouble Every Day, bite marks.