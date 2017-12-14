Believe it or not, 2017 is almost over. This long, strange year is at an end, and we’re about to jump into 2018. With a new month and year comes a whole new list of streaming titles on Netflix. So as you drift through the holidays and look to the future, you can also look forward to all these upcoming titles. January brings with it a pretty stellar Netflix line-up, including an immortal mafia movie classic, a costume drama begging to be rediscovered, a superhero reboot that changed everything, Nicolas Cage trying to steal the Declaration of Independence, the best exorcism movie since The Exorcist, and more. So check out the full list of TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in January 2018 below.

The Godfather

Francis Ford Coppola‘s 1972 masterpiece tells the truly American tale of the Corleones. The mafia family is run by Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), but after an assassination attempt lands the Don in the hospital, his straight-laced son Michael (Al Pacino) finds himself drawn deeper into the criminal underworld. This is, without question, one of the best films ever made; a film that doesn’t just live up to the hype but actually surpasses it. Mario Puzo’s novel that served as the source material is pulpy and kind of blah, but Coppola turned it into art. The cast – Brando, Pacino, James Caan, Diane Keaton and more – are all phenomenal and the dark, painterly cinematography from Gordon Willis is stunning. You can’t go wrong with this film. Bonus: both Godfather II and Godfather III will be streaming as well, so you can make your way through the whole trilogy.

Marie Antoinette

The Godfather isn’t the only Coppola film hitting Netflix in January. Marie Antoinette, directed by Francis Ford Coppola’s daughter Sofia Coppola, also arrives next month. This lush, melancholy costume drama didn’t have much of an impact when it hit theaters in 2006, but it’s a remarkable movie waiting to be rediscovered by a whole new audience. Kirsten Dunst plays the doomed monarch, who finds herself lost in her new role as queen. Coppola stages it all with lavish costumes and ornate backdrops, but Dunst’s grounded performance is what anchors the movie. The soundtrack ain’t half bad either: rather than stick to period-appropriate music, Coppola filled Marie Antoinette with New Wave and post-punk bands.

Batman Begins

In 2005, Christopher Nolan quite literally reinvented the superhero genre with his somber, realistic Batman Begins. Nolan removed the Caped Crusader from his more outlandish comic book roots and grounded the character in the middle of a gritty drama. Nolan’s film set out to answer one specific question: what would happen if Batman existed in the real world? Nolan would take things even further with the blockbuster sequel The Dark Knight, but it was Batman Begins that truly began a new trend (for better or worse) of grounded reboots of classic characters. Others have since imitated Nolan’s approach, but very few filmmakers manage to match it.

National Treasure

In National Treasure, Nicolas Cage saves America by stealing the Declaration of Independence. End of story. Alright, there’s a bit more to it than that, but it’s hard to deny how entertaining this unapologetically goofy movie is. Yes, on the surface, National Treasure, which involves Cage and others jumping from one American location to the next and solving secret puzzles left by the Founding Fathers, is incredibly silly. But the film never tries to suggest it’s anything but silly, and that’s part of its charms. Also, you just can’t say no to a film that features a slow zoom-in on Nic Cage’s face as he says, “I’m going to steal the Declaration of Independence.”

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

After The Exorcist became a cultural phenomenon, many other horror filmmakers tried to emulate its success and create exorcism-themed flicks of their own. Almost all of them ended up being terrible. In fact, it would take about 32 years after The Exorcist‘s release for a really good exorcism film to hit theaters. That film was Scott Derrickson‘s creepy The Exorcism of Emily Rose. The script blends horror movie thrills with a courtroom drama, and honestly folks, that should not work. Yet it does! Most of the credit goes to star Laura Linney, playing a defense lawyer, and Jennifer Carpenter, going above and beyond as the possessed Emily Rose.