The third trailer for Wolf Creek director Greg McLean‘s new thriller The Belko Experiment has been released online. Written and produced by Guardians of the Galaxy series helmer James Gunn, the story follows 80 Americans who are locked in a high-rise corporate office in Bogotá, Colombia as part of a twisted social experiment. They are ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company’s intercom system to participate “in a deadly game of kill or be killed.” Watch The Belko Experiment trailer #3 now embedded after the jump.

The Belko Experiment Trailer #3

Here is the third Belko Experiment trailer:

This trailer is a more of the same, cut with review quotes and a bit of operatic music. I’m excited to see this film as I tend to enjoy these kind of premises. The film stars actor/filmmaker Tony Goldyn, 10 Cloverfield Lane‘s John Gallagher Jr. as well as Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Adria Arjona, John C. McGinley, David Dastmalchian, Melonie Diaz, and Josh Brener.

Our own Angie Han saw The Belko Experience when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and found it very entertaining:

The Belko Experiment has lots of fun getting rid of all these employees. Some die quickly, and some die slowly; some die through more conventional means and others in more creative ways. By the end, both the living and the dead are caked in blood. Through it all, the film maintains a dark sense of humor — it’s not laugh-out-loud hilarious, but it does give you permission to howl with glee at all the carnage. The Belko Experiment isn’t much more than a good time at the theater, but it isn’t really trying to be and doesn’t really have to be.

The Belko Experiment opens in theaters March 17th, 2017.