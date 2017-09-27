Looks like Jake and Neytiri have been busy on Pandora. A new photo has surfaced from James Cameron‘s long-delayed Avatar 2 that gives us our first look at the child actors who portray the Na’vi children of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana’s characters from the 2009 original, as well as some members of a separate Na’vi clan and lone human boy born on the moon’s military complex. Check out the full photo and get a few more details below.



Before we get to the photo, one thing must be addressed: Entertainment Weekly says the Avatar sequels are officially called…wait for it…The Avatar Sequels. So how does that work? Is Avatar 2 going to be named The Avatar Sequels: 1 because it’s the first of the sequels? Or are they really going to make us call it The Avatar Sequels: Avatar 2? Maybe each movie will get its own subtitle, but that remains to be seen. And remember, there are four total sequels on the way, so get used to that title because you’ll be seeing it a lot over the next decade.

Here’s the full image from EW:

The site says the offspring of Jake and Neytiri will “play a crucial role” in the events of the follow-up movies, but weirdly, the site doesn’t name any of the kids in the photo by name except for 12-year-old Jack Champion, the seated boy with brown shoes who plays Javier “Spider” Socorro, a human teenager who was born at Hell’s Gate (the center of activity for humans in the first movie). So we’re left to wonder how many children Jake and Neytiri have and which actors shown here are playing them, as well as which of these kids are playing members of a different Na’vi clan called the Metkayina, “who dwell on giant oceanic atoll reefs under the rule of a leader named Tonowari (Cliff Curtis of Fear the Walking Dead).” And since these kids (Champion aside) will be seen as CG Na’vi characters, it’s tough to make any reasonable guesses.

Executive producer Jon Landau explained their importance to the franchise, and promised that Cameron has something special in store:

“We never had this youthful element before, and that brings a different kind of energy to the film. They represent the future generation of Pandora and play a very significant role—not just in this movie but throughout all the movies… People respond [to Avatar] because of the movie’s characters, themes, and emotions—and we have all that again. When the cast read what Jim Cameron wrote, it hit them with even greater resonance than the first movie.”

The Avatar Sequels: Avatar 2 (ugh, what a mouthful of a title) will arrive on December 18, 2020. Let’s hope this group of young actors is half as memorable as the ones who portrayed the Losers’ Club in It.