If you never got a chance to see Terminator 2: Judgement Day in theaters, then lucky for you, $7 million has been spent on converting James Cameron‘s action movie classic to 3D for a re-release. The director was hoping it’d be in theaters last summer for the 25th anniversary, but that didn’t pan out. The 3D conversion of Titanic was well-received, and in a new trailer for Terminator 2: 3D, Cameron appears confident audiences will embrace his iconic sequel in 3D as well.

Below, watch the Terminator 2 3D trailer.

A major reason this conversion was made possible? China. Terminator 2: 3D was never released in theaters there. Terminator: Genisys, however, was a massive hit in the country; it made $113 million. The Terminator sequel made more money in China than it did in the United States. Cameron was confident the box-office receipts in China would be more than enough to justify the cost of the 3D conversion, which was supervised and produced by DMG Entertainment and Studiocanal. StereoD, the conversion house behind Jurassic Park 3D and Titanic 3D, worked on it, too.

In a new trailer for the re-release, Cameron calls them “the best conversion house” in the business:

Terminator 2: 3D is a great opportunity for, as Cameron points out, fans who never got a chance to see the movie in theaters. Cameron’s sequel of holds up great, with its timeless practical action and effects, so I imagine it’ll look beautiful on the big screen and maybe even better than some action movies from recent years. As someone who first watched the movie on LaserDisc, I’m looking forward to experiencing Cameron’s film in theaters the first time, like probably a lot of his fans are.

Here’s the synopsis for Terminator 2: Judgement Day 3D:

It has been 10 years since the events of Terminator. Sarah Connor’s ordeal is only just beginning as she struggles to protect her son John, the future leader of the human resistance against the machines, from a new Terminator, sent back in time to eliminate John Connor while he’s still a child. Sarah and John don’t have to face this terrifying threat alone however. The human resistance have managed to send them an ally, a warrior from the future ordered to protect John Connor at any cost. The battle for tomorrow has begun…. James Cameron’s masterpiece starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in his most iconic role, has been converted in immersive 3D by Cameron himself. First hitting our screens in 1991 with groundbreaking special effects, the 3D version will take the seminal blockbuster to the next level of effects and into the 21st century for the next generation of fans.

Terminator 2: 3D opens in theaters August 25.