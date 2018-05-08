Could Avengers: Infinity War actually pass the $2 billion milestone? Could Jordan Vogt-Roberts end up directing the Gambit movie? How much is Patty Jenkins getting paid to direct Wonder Woman 2? Did you see the matching tattoo that most of the original Avengers got? How is progress on the Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster coming? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

"Did you do it?"

"Yes."

"What did it cost?"

"Everything." pic.twitter.com/b2e2z4CEtD — Polygon (@Polygon) May 8, 2018

Thanos has officially joined Fortnite, and that means he’s dancing like a total fool thanks to the usual gameplay.

Avengers: Infinity War is the first summer blockbuster that has a real chance at cracking the $2 billion mark.

SyFy goes through an extensive rundown of all the powers Superman has displayed throughout his history.

Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts apparently had a meeting to possibly direct Fox’s Gambit.

Giant Groots found in Peru. ?? pic.twitter.com/kOX5aNow0W — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 2, 2018

James Gunn posted a couple images of these cool wooden Groot statues that have been created down in Peru.

Avengers: Infinity War directors said they have a “very interesting story cooked up” for Ant-Man and Hawkeye.

One fan used his ingenuity and eBay to gather parts to create this giant hydraulic Hulkbuster creation.

Patty Jenkins will be paid between $7 million and $9 million for directing Wonder Woman 2 this year.

