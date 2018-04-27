Want a VR device that makes you feel like you’re turning into the Hulk? How much did Avengers: Infinity War pull in on Preview Night last night? Do you want to see Aquaman and Shazam in a 270-degree panoramic format? Why hasn’t Marvel Studios brought back One-Shots yet? Are you ready for some Unnecesary Censorship of Avengers? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Disney has an interesting VR device that can give you the feeling of turning into the Hulk and much more.

Early estimates have Avengers: Infinity War kicking off the weekend with $39 million on preview night.

Jimmy Kimmel Live did a special Avengers edition of their recurring Unnecessary Censorship video series.

The Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle opens the Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibit this weekend.

Things heat up for Oliver Queen in “Docket No. 11-19-41-73,” the 21st episode of the sixth season of Arrow.

Both Aquaman and Shazam! will be screening in the panoramic 270-degree format Screen-X this year.

A new Deadpool 2 banner has some pretty slick nail art featuring Domino, Cable a unicorn and more.

Comic Book Resources points out some Avengers: Infinity War trailer scenes that didn’t make the movie.

