PlayStation 4’s Spider-Man game will officially let players swing around in Infinity War‘s Iron Spider suit.

At Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon, Jason Momoa said Will Arnett was the best Batman.

There was a fan trivia competition at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War. How much do they know?

Disney’s Alan Horn says Marvel Studios could possibly start releasing more than three movies each year.

The cast of Avengers: Infinity War decide who is the least trustworthy when it comes to keeping secrets.

Patty Jenkins says fans will see Wonder Woman at the height of her powers in the developing sequel.

Deadpool is lounging around in a pool on a nice floating swan in this poster for this summer’s Deadpool 2.

Avengers: Infinity War is officially Certified Fresh with 86% at Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing.

