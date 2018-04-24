Are you ready for some Infinity War DLC coming to LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2? What’s the rights situation like with Namor the Sub-Mariner? Which Marvel Cinematic Universe supporting actor has confirmed their return for Avengers 4? Did you know Man of Steel was meant to be the first in a five chapter story? Is Marvel Studios interested in venturing into the horror genre? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Avengers: Infinity War DLC is coming to LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, including mad titan Thanos.

Marvel’s Kevin Feige says the rights to Namor the Sub-Mariner are complicated and not clearly delineated .

The promo for “Of Two Minds” teases what’s in store for Supergirl as the third season of the show continues.

Tom Holland says Spider-Man‘s black symbiote suit hasn’t even been discussed at Marvel Studios at all yet.

Watch the entire red carpet arrivals from the Avengers: Infinity War world premiere last night in Los Angeles.

It would appear as if Adam Brody, DJ Cotrona, Ross Butler and more have key roles in DC’s Shazam movie.

IMAX revealed this goofy new Deadpool 2 poster featuring the cutest versions of Domino, Cable and more.

There is exactly one post-credits scene in Avengers: Infinity War, but no mid-credits scenes are included.

