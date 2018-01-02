Would you believe there was almost a Guardians of the Galaxy comic where the characters were magical high school girls? When will Justice League be available to watch on digital download? Will Trigon be appearing on the Titans live-action series? How did someone steal $300,000 from Stan Lee? Which superhero star had their name mispronounced all over the place in 2017? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Family fights back in a brand new trailer for Black Lightning, premiering on The CW a bit later this month.

Gal Gadot‘s name was one of the most commonly mispronounced words by people on television in 2017.

Shazam director David F. Sandberg created this strange but amusing comic with some of his action figures.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier stunt coordinator Thomas Robinson Harper has joined Gambit.

See what’s in store for FOX’s young mutants on the first season finale of The Gifted, debuting on January 15.

Clark Gregg talked to IGN about making his directorial debut with this week’s Agents of SHIELD episode.

ComicBookMovie.com has some Justice League concept art and stills of scenes that didn’t make the final cut.

There was a time when the Guardians of the Galaxy comic almost became a story about magical high school girls.

