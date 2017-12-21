How can you see Black Lightning early in Washington DC? Does Jeremy Renner still want to make a Hawkeye movie? Why might a Wolverine musical with Hugh Jackman look like? Could Avengers 4 set up a Young Avengers TV series? Want to see Tom Hardy struggling with the symbiote suit on the set of Venom? Do you want to see the new LEGO DC Super Heroes movie with The Flash? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Flash gets his own LEGO movie in the latest LEGO DC Super Heroes animated feature coming soon.

Marvel Comics canceled Luke Cage, Hawkeye, Iceman, Generation X and The Unbelievable Gwenpool.

Loki and Doctor Strange have a little face-off in this Marvel Funko Presents animated short “Time to Unwind.”

The Newseum in Washington DC is hosting The Art of the Matter: From Sketch to Screen with key DC executives.

A bunch of behind the scenes footage (some of it new) from Justice League is collected in this makeshift featurette.

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen posted to Instagram, confirming they both wrapped shooting for Avengers 4.

The Incredible Hulk comic just recreated a moment from Thor: Ragnarok, but with a slightly different result.

Justice League fans are petitioning to have the black suit Superman scene released to the viewing public.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.