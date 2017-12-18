How big is Gambit‘s budget and when will it start shooting? Where should fans start reading comics if they want to get acquainted with Shazam? Who is Michelle Williams playing in Venom? Does director Matthew Vaughn want to work with Marvel or DC more right now? Which DC Comics superhero does Hailee Steinfeld want to play?All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

What happens when Doctor Strange leaves a portal open to hell in this sketch from Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken?

Reportedly Gambit will start shooting down in New Orleans in March of 2018 with a budget of $155 million.

Keep your friends close, and your doctors closer. #NewMutants pic.twitter.com/sT8M9XAfoQ — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) December 18, 2017

The New Mutants are under surveillance in a new motion promo from Twitter for the X-Men spin-off coming soon.

Shazam director David F. Sandberg gave fans some advice on where to begin reading the superhero’s comic books.

We haven’t gotten a look at Hawkeye in Avengers: Infinity War yet, but Jeremy Renner is teasing us here.

Marvel’s Captain Marvel has hired Doctor Strange cinematographer Ben Davis as director of photography.

Some new Black Panther promo art has surfaced online, likely intended for use on t-shirts and other gear.

ScreenRant put together a list of LGBT superheroes who deserve their own live-action feature film very soon.

