Will Avengers: Infinity War have any impact on Agents of SHIELD? Will Nightwing be shooting on location in Detroit? Is Jon Hamm in the running to replace Ben Affleck as Batman at some point? Will there be an extended cut of Justice League released on home video? What kind of announcement is coming this weekend about the animated Spider-Man movie? Want to read the Logan screenplay? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch Atom in action in a new gameplay trailer for the character’s arrival in the DC Comics game Injustice 2.

Guillermo del Toro explained recently how much Justice League Dark‘s Swamp Thing and Demon mean to him.

Concept artist Ian Joyner posted his approved design for the dragon from Surtur’s lair in Thor: Ragnarok.

Will Avengers: Infinity War have any impact at all on the events of the fifth season of Agents of SHIELD?

Explore the comic book origins of the DC Comics superhero team Justice League long before they hit theaters.

IMAX has struck another partnership with 20th Century Fox for the upcoming X-Men films like Dark Phoenix.

A new international Black Panther poster has T’Challa looming large over the rest of the Marvel movie’s cast.

Nightwing director Chris McKay may have teased the possibility of shooting the movie over in Detroit, Michigan.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.