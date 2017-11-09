Could a certain Thor: Ragnarok cameo make a comeback elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Want to see some downright awful cross-promotional marketing for Justice League from Mercedes-Benz? Are you ready to cook with Deadpool this Thanksgiving? Would you believe J.K. Simmons had no idea who Zack Snyder was before joining Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Elongated Man gets a disappointing suit when he shows up on the sixth episode of season four of The Flash.

Taika Waititi revealed simple, practical effects helped create a certain Marvel superhero’s Thor: Ragnarok cameo.

This cross-promotion between Justice League and Mercedes-Benz may be some of the worst marketing ever.

Adrianne Palicki reflects on playing Wonder Woman in the TV pilot that never ended up getting a series order.

DC Comics put together a hybrid trailer featuring stop-motion animated of their Justice League action figures.

Thor: Ragnarok has already passed the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office in under two weeks.

My secret to a proper stuffing? Gentle hands, heavy eye contact, and bundles of thyme. #DeadHouseKeeping #Deadpool pic.twitter.com/WOhhmkJJe3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2017

After debuting a Thanksgiving teaser poster for Deadpool 2, star Ryan Reynolds revealed this special magazine.

Kevin Feige teases that one of Thor Ragnarok‘s surprise cameo could return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.