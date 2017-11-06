How much has the Marvel Cinematic Universe made altogether at the box office after this past weekend? How much do you know about the comic origins of The Contest of Champions in Thor: Ragnarok? Are the cast members of Justice League up for a DC and Marvel crossover if it were ever possible? When is Wentworth Miller leaving the role of Captain Cold in the Arrowverse? Did you know Beta Ray Bill almost popped up in Thor: Ragnarok? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Dive into the comic book origins of Cyborg with this quick Justice League featurette about the DC Comics character.

With Thor: Ragnarok pulling in $121 million last weekend, the MCU has crossed $5 billion at the US box office.

Defiance star Jesse Rath has been cast as the superhero known as Brainiac 5 on the current season of Supergirl.

ScreenRant provides some comic background on Marvel’s Contest of Champions that ended up in Thor: Ragnarok.

Watch a sneak peek of the upcoming season finale of Marvel’s Inhumans, which could be the series finale too.

Law & Order star Richard Brooks has landed a recurring role on The Flash as a new version of Warden Wolfe.

Marvel and Funko partnered to create this little animated short featuring POP Vinyl versions of Thor and Loki.

Kevin Feige revealed that the Marvel Comics character Beta Ray Bill almost had an appearance in Thor: Ragnarok.

