What’s in store for the season finale of Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series? Do new Avengers 4 set photos indicate a flashback or time travel to The Avengers in 2012? Did you know there were once talks of a Catwoman spin-off after Batman Returns? What secret Marvel project is Laurence Fishburne working on? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch the trailer for the season finale of Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series, coming November 7.

Wonder Woman is the highest grossing superhero origin story, surpassing Spider-Man with $821.74 million.

You can probably guess what happens in the episode of Arrow called “Deathstroke Returns,” but here’s a teaser.

An audition tape for the live-action Titans series indicates The Flying Graysons might be making an appearance.

Take a closer look at the upcoming collection of DC Comics animated feature films coming for the 10th anniversary.

Arrow star David Ramsey indicated that his character Diggle doesn’t trust his team right now in the sixth season.

Poster Posse unveiled one of their Justice League art collaborations with Warner Bros. from Orlando Arocena.

ScreenRant runs through the 1980s movie references from the most recent DC’s Legends of Tomorrow episode.

