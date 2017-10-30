Who is playing the new iteration of Poison Ivy on this season of Gotham? How much did Thor: Ragnarok make in its opening weekend at the international box office? Want to see the first trailer for Scooby-Doo & Batman: the Brave and the Bold? What does James Gunn have to say about Marvel and DC fans arguing? Will The Grandmaster and The Collector ever share a scene together in the future? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz dressed up as Marvel’s superhero America Chavez for Halloween.

Unsurprisingly, Spider-Man: Homecoming topped the home video sales charts last week in its debut on shelves.

In honor of Thor: Ragnarok releasing this week, watch a timelapse of a Hulk sculpture by artist Stephen Richter.

Frequency star Peyton List will play the next iteration of Ivy Pepper/Poison Ivy on this season of Gotham.

Gal Gadot becomes Wonder Woman in this new motion poster for Justice League, hitting theaters November 17.

Thor: Ragnarok pulled in an impressive $107 million at the international box office in its opening weekend overseas.

A fantastic new trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man was released at Paris Games Week, and you can watch it right here.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld thinks Deadpool 2 will overtake Solo: A Star Wars Story at the box office in 2018.

