Would X-Men franchise star Anna Paquin be interested in making a cameo on The Gifted as Rogue? Did you know Chris Hemsworth almost passed on playing Thor? Have you bought your Justice League tickets yet? Is Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi interested in returning to the franchise at all? Want to see Jeremy Renner‘s new look in Avengers 4? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Baymax is back in action in a sneak preview of the Big Hero 6 animated series coming to Disney XD this fall.

Wonder Woman and Cyborg are teaming up in a new digital comic as a cross-promotion with Mercedes-Benz.

Director James Gunn shared an update on the progress of writing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for 2019.

Actor Julian Lewis revealed his role in Justice League as Atlantean royalty, complete with some killer armor.

Watch a quick featurette from Spider-Man: Homecoming with the cast gushing about lead actor Tom Holland.

Anna Paquin thinks making a cameo on The Gifted as Rogue would actually be more distracting than satisfying.

Warner Bros. released a new Justice League poster with the team coming together to form a missing Superman.

Acotr John Leguizamo wrote an article about why there need to be more Latino superheroes for fans to latch onto.

