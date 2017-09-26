Is Agents of SHIELD going to space for the show’s fifth season? How does Margot Robbie see Harley Quinn‘s relationship with The Joker ending? Could the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War arrive with the series premiere of Inhumans? When is a Teen Titans Go! movie coming to theaters? Want to build a LEGO version of Wayne Manor that’s been taken over by The Joker? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new sneak peek at an upcoming episode of Telltale’s Batman introduces us to the game’s version of Harley Quinn.

Stephen Amell says the one character he’d like to bring back from the dead on Arrow is best friend Tommy Merlyn.

Entertainment Weekly unveiled a new teaser poster for Agents of SHIELD, indicating our heroes may head to space.

The Joker voice actor Mark Hamill gave Jared Leto kudos for making The Joker his own in Suicide Squad.

A new trailer for LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 introduces the Inhumans into the building block superhero game.

Nightwing director Chris McKay told fans no one has been cast as Dick Grayson yet. They’re not in a hurry at all.

Nerdist called our attention to an impressive fanmade poster for Avengers: Infinity War by Pierre Luc-Boucher.

Margot Robbie says the relationship between The Joker (Jared Leto) and Harley Quinn “has to end in flames.”

