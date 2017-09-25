Will we ever see the iconic Green Arrow goatee appear in an episode of Arrow? Would you like to see Wonder Woman be bisexual in the DC Extended Universe? How much is Justice League projected to make in its opening weekend this fall? Which major Hollywood franchise star might have a little cameo in Thor: Ragnarok? What’s the highest grossing superhero movie of 2017? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Conan O’Brien invited himself to Gal Gadot‘s apartment during his recent TV special that took him to Israel.

Arrow star Stephen Amell explains how he’d like to see a crossover with The CW’s Supernatrual come to be.

Montreal’s Children’s Hospital posted this photo of the X-Men: Dark Phoenix cast visited some of the children.

Very early box office forecasting pegs Justice League as possibly having a $150 million opening weekend this fall.

The Punisher is coming to collect in a brief new video teaser for Marvel Studios’ new forthcoming Netflix series.

In a recent interview with E!, Robin Wright said she’d love to be able to return for Wonder Woman 2 somehow.

A new batch of promo posters for Thor: Ragnarok feature the god of thunder, Loki, Hulk, Hela and more.

Earning $874 million worldwide, Spider-Man: Homecoming is the highest grossing superhero movie of 2017.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.