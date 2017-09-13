Would you like to see Gotham star David Mazouz play Damian Wayne in the DC Extended Universe? Which Agents of SHIELD star will be directing an episode for the fifth season? What was the original title for X-Men? Who will be a new member of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Marvel Comics? What does Lou Ferrigno think about Hulk talking in Thor: Ragnarok? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Teen Titans are part of a new LEGO Dimensions expansion along with Beeltejuice and The Powerpuff Girls.

Former Hulk actor Lou Ferrigno gave his opinion on the big guy talking in the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok.

Young Bruce Wayne faces The Penguin in a batch of new photos from the fourth season of FOX’s Gotham.

Supergirl has added 24 star Chad Lowe to the cast, and he’ll also be directing an episode in the third season.

What’s in store for Barry Allen this season when The Flash returns for a fourth season this October on The CW.

Black Lightning producer Salim Akil discusses why the new superhero series on The CW isn’t an origin story.

For last week’s edition of The Line It Is Drawn, artists put Stephen King’s It into various comic book situations.

Agents of SHIELD star and occasional filmmaker Clark Gregg will direct an episode of the show this season.

