Will there be another musical crossover on the Arrowverse this season? What kind of video game will The Avengers Project be? Why does Channing Tatum love Gambit so much? Why did Jennifer Lawrence decide to come back for X-Men: Dark Phoenix? What is Taika Waititi doing hanging around with Shark Smurf? Which comic book movie is the most anticipated movie of fall 2017? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

DC All Access goes behind the scenes of the second episode of Batman: The Telltale Series – The Enemy Within.

During The Flash panel at DragonCon 2017 in Atlanta, the show’s cast discussed which crossovers they want to see.

The British Airways in flight magazine really thinks Lupita Nyong’o is from Wakanda. pic.twitter.com/Pjnytkf68A — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) September 4, 2017

Oh boy, a British Airways in-flight magazine thinks Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o is really from Wakanda.

Marvel Comics tried to release an issue of Daredevil about drug addiction without approval from the Comics Code.

Gary Clark Jr. was on Late Night with Seth Meyers to play his Justice League trailer cover song “Come Together.”

It doesn’t sound like there will be another musical crossover episode in the Arrowverse on The CW this season.

Comic book artist Kevin Maguire shared the crowded cover for the Justice League International onimbus.

New details indicate The Avengers Project at Crystal Dynamics will be a third person action adventure game.

