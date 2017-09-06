Which Marvel shows will be coming to New York Comic-Con? Why is ABC already worried about Inhumans? Why did Cate Blanchett decide to take the role of Hela in Thor: Ragnarok? How did Batman: The Animated Series change the way we think about superhero adaptations? What can we expect from Harley Quinn Day this month? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Justice League teaser poster gets a LEGO makeover with the minifigure versions of the DC Comics superheroes.

Hulu will bring The Runaways to NYCC while Marvel is bringing The Punisher and Agents of SHIELD for panels.

Nebula’s face at the end of the day. #avengersinfinitywar #nebula A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on Sep 1, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Karen Gillan posted this photo of her Nebula face mask after spending the entire day in it shooting Avengers 4.

Mark Ruffalo teased the “fight of the century” is coming in Thor: Ragnarok with a new post on Instagram.

DC All Access takes a closer look at the fourth season of Gotham and what we can expect from Bruce Wayne.

Willa Holland, who plays Thea Queen/Speedy on Arrow, wants to see an all-female team-up episode sometime.

Batman Day is Harley Quinn Day this year, and artist Ryan Sook was tasked with making these to celebrate.

Avengers 4 will be shooting in Scotland in the summer of 2018 during the Avengers: Infinity War publicity tour.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.