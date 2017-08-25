What is supposedly the budget for Aquaman? Want to see a photographer turn several uniquely disabled kids into the Justice League? Would you like to see a Marvel TV comedy series at some point? Does Justice League Dark have a new writer? Is Maggie Sawyer going to survive on Supergirl? How does James Gunn narrow down the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtracks? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Daredevil supporting star Elodie Yung talks extensively about her return as Elektra in Marvel’s The Defenders.

District 9 director Neill Blomkamp said that he would like to direct an Iron Man movie if given the opportunity.

Here’s a new IMAX preview for Marvel’s increasingly disappointing looking series Inhumans, coming to ABC soon.

In a recent interview, Iron Fist star Finn Jones talked about his character’s relationship with each of The Defenders.

Check out some new footage from The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in a new promo.

A newspaper article discussing the impact of Aquaman on small town economy pegs the budget at $160 million.

One photographer selected six kids with unique disabilities and turned them into the big screen Justice League.

Scott Glenn discusses the potential future for Stick in the rest of the Marvel TV shows beyond The Defenders.

