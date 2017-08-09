How did Gal Gadot celebrate Wonder Woman hitting $400 million at the domestic box office? Is John Ridley still working on a TV series for Marvel? Which member of the Guardians of the Galaxy is getting a new BFF in Avengers: Infinity War? What did Captain Marvel star Brie Larson think of Wonder Woman? Which villains will be included in the Spider-Man animated series on Disney XD? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

This is what happens when #WONDERWOMAN breaks 400 million domestic! Wait for what happens at 500 million! @gal_gadot in @michaelkors @marktownsend1 @sabrinabmakeup @katystrut_photography cameo by @Brettrutt A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart ???????????????? (@elizabethstewart1) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

This is how Gal Gadot celebrates Wonder Woman making over $400 million at the domestic box office this week.

Actress Sugar Lyn Beard (Sausage Party) has joined The Flash for season four as Rebecca Sharpe, aka Hazard.

Spider-Man: Homecoming concept art by Ryan Meinerding shows off a much different look for Ned Leeds.

Director James Gunn almost included a Skrull as one of the Ravagers in the original Guardians of the Galaxy.

Watch this clip from the upcoming animated Batman and Harley Quinn movie, featuring Harley waiting tables.

The upcoming Spider-Man animated series at Disney XD will include villains like Venom, Jackal and many more.

CinemaBlend was given this Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 concept art showing a different design for Ego.

Brie Larson said Wonder Woman made her cry a lot and she’s not worried about extra Captain Marvel pressure

