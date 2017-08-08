What are the titles of the first three episodes of Supergirl season three? Which DC Comics TV series will have its biggest bad guy yet on its new season this fall? When will Spider-Man: Homecoming hit Blu-ray and DVD? Why wasn’t Nightwing mentioned as a title in the works at San Diego Comic-Con? Which Marvel movies superhero does Daredevil star Charlie Cox want to see stop by the TV show side of things? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A promo image of a Justice League calendar popped up on Reddit, featuring Superman standing with the team.

For those curious, the titles for the first three episodes for the upcoming season of Supergirl have been revealed.

James Gunn‘s love for Farscape is what got Ben Browder got a small cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Spartacus actor Simon Merrells has been cast as Julius Caesar for a new episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Former 24 star Carlos Bernard has been cast as Maggie Sawyer‘s estranged father in the third season of Supergirl.

After the box office numbers come in for today, Wonder Woman will have passed $400 million at the US box office.

This Japanese Spider-Man: Homecoming poster depicts a scene not in the movie, but it’s still an awesome poster.

Arrow executive producers Wendy Mericle and Marc Guggenheim says season six has their biggest bad guy yet.

