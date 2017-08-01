Will we be seeing a flashback to young Jean Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix? What can we expect from Elektra when she shows up on The Defenders? What does Tom Holland think of Kristen Dunst‘s dismissal of Spider-Man: Homecoming without seeing it? How many episodes will make up the next seasons of Daredevil and Iron Fist? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Check out some gameplay footage of the Bizarro skin for Superman now available for users to equip in Injustice 2.

FOX has moved up the fourth season premiere of the DC series Gotham by one week to Thursday, September 21st.

Netflix released a new poster and image from the upcoming first season of The Defenders, arriving this month.

Former Smallville star Alan Ritchson is having some fun with fans about possible casting as the DC hero Shazam.

Here’s another part of the origin story of Spider-Man before the Disney XD animated series debuts later this month.

Marvel Studios senior vice president of production, Jeremy Latcham, is moving to 20th Century Fox with a new deal.

The Marvel Legacy comic title Avengers 1,000,000 BC will give us prehistoric versions of Earth’s Mightest Heroes.

Katie Cassidy revealed that Black Siren’s backstory will be explored more in the upcoming sixth season of Arrow.

