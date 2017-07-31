Is there a Heroes for Hire series in the works to follow The Defenders on Netflix? What would it be like if Batman fought The Punisher? Will Psylocke be coming back in any future X-Men movies? Need a rundown of who the Justice League villain Steppenwolf is? Are the Thor: Ragnarok credits scenes already complete? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

This fanmade movie trailer imagines a comic battle that will never happen between Batman and The Punisher.

Cort Lane, vice president of Marvel Animation, talks about why their characters are more relatable than DC.

James McAvoy does not like having to shave his head to play Professor X for the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

The Gotham City Garage comic book is turning Commissioner Gordon‘s daughter Kara Gordon into Supergirl.

The cast of The Flash talks about the new villain The Thinker and what fans can expect from the fourth season.

Agent Carter and Captain America franchise star Hayley Atwell praised Wonder Woman for being “a triumph.”

Concept artist Rodney Fuentebella shows off some alternate designs for Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

A new photo from the set of the fourth season of The Flash shows Grant Gustin in a new suit as the Scarlet Speedster.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.