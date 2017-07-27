What’s so special about Batman Day this fall? What’s the different between the Inhumans and Nuhumans on Agents of SHIELD? Who is Keith David playing on New Warriors? How do Deadpool director and creator Rob Liefeld react to the Honest Trailer of the movie? Want a sneak peek at Black Manta‘s awesome costume in Aquaman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch a demo of the new Marvel Powers United VR game experience, which was available to play at Comic-Con.

Director Taika Waititi confirms Thor: Ragnarok sets up how Thor meets up with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Harley Quinn is turning 25 this year, so she’s taking over Batman Day celebrations herself on September 23, 2017.

Arrow showrunner Marc Guggenheim says they’re not looking to add anymore people to the team in season six.

Here’s another piece of the origin story of Spider-Man leading up to the debut of the Disney XD series in August.

Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy thinks Ben Affleck has the best balance of Batman and Bruce Wayne.

Thor: Ragnarok will be getting their own line of Cosbaby figures from Hot Toys, featuring Thor, Hulk and more.

Inhumans showrunner Scott Buck talks about how the characters differ from Nuhumans on Agents of SHIELD.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.