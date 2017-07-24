What will the third season of the Guardians of the Galaxy animated series be about? Who was going to voice The Joker on Batman: The Animated Series before Mark Hamill got the job? Who will Danny Trejo play on the new season of The Flash? Who is the villain in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2? Want to see Deadpool fight Old Man Logan? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In case you missed it, watch Stan Lee get his hands and feet imprinted at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Because everyone keeps asking, Kevin Feige has again denied any development of MCU ideas involving Fantastic Four.

Here’s the teaser trailer for the second season of Batman: The Telltale Series, available to download in August.

Reportedly Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment are looking to start shooting Shazam in February 2018.

During Conan‘s special Comic-Con episodes in San Diego, there was a cold open involving his arrival on Themyscira.

Find out more about Tom Holland‘s secret, undercover high school research for Spider-Man: Homecoming right here.

The Guardians of the Galaxy animated series on Disney XD is getting a third season based on the Mission Breakout ride.

Wonder Woman is now the highest grossing movie of the summer, after surpassing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

A new trailer for LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 reveals Kang the Conqueror as the video game sequel’s villain.

The CW DC Comics TV series Black Lighting has cast James Remar and Damon Gupton as series regulars.

