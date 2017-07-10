Which villains from The Flash does Stephen Amell want to face off against on Arrow? Have you seen the terrifying animatronic Green Goblin mask that never got used for Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man? Want a new look at the Justice League villain Steppenwolf? Where did the viral Spider-Man ass slap meme come from? Did you hear that Stan Lee‘s lovely wife Joan Lee passed away? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Tom Holland talks about the science puns on his shirts in Spider-Man: Homecoming and more in a new interview.

Listen to the composers from Logan, Black Panther, Avengers: Age of Ultron and more during an SDCC panel.

We had fun ?? Here is some more exclusive #bts from #WonderWoman ??????????Enjoy ? pic.twitter.com/qNaiTB5DUm — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) July 8, 2017

Gal Gadot shared some new behind the scenes footage from the set of Wonder Woman through her own Twitter.

Stephen Amell revealed that he would like Arrow to face King Shark or Reverse Flash in future episodes of the series.

Watch a trailer for the documentary She Makes Comics, focusing on the importance of females in the comic industry.

Wonder Woman has become the highest grossing solo superhero movie down in Brazil, home of the Amazon river.

Have you seen the original special effects test for Green Goblin‘s mask in Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man? It’s awesome.

Hugh Jackman says Wolverine is like James Bond and Batman, meaning multiple actors will play him eventually.

