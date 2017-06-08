What was the hardest scene to score in Wonder Woman? Which X-Men: Dark Phoenix cast member is no longer able to be in the movie, and will the Shi-ar Empire be in the movie? Will Avengers: Infinity War take us to Wakanda? Which comic book movie is the most tweeted about movie of 2017? Who told Michael Keaton to his face that he prefers Spider-Man to Batman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the trailer for the Spider-Man: Homecoming box from Marvel Collector Corps, coming next month.

Rupert Gregson-Williams talks the hardest scene to score in Wonder Woman with The Hollywood Reporter.

Right Hand of Doom. ???? A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Jun 6, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

David Harbour is getting fitted for the Right Hand of Doom as he prepares to become the new Hellboy very soon.

Pictorial uncovers the story of the woman who made real masks like the one worn by Dr. Poison in Wonder Woman.

The Uncanny X-Men are joining the mobile video game Marvel’s Future Fight to make the battles even more intense.

David Harbour credits his work on Stranger Things for helping him land the lead role in the Hellboy reboot.

Concept artist Justin Murray revealed designs created for Red Hood, Power Girl and Zoom before he left the project.

During a Facebook livestream, Robert Downey Jr. said the test screenings for Spider-Man: Homecoming went well.

