How will Black Widow deal with meeting the Guardians of the Galaxy? Who will voice Batman and Harley Quinn in the animated feature with the hero and villain? Will the Black Order be featured in Avengers: Infinity War? What does Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins think of Joss Whedon directing Batgirl? Which DCEU star did Tom Holland hope would end up playing Kraven in the MCU? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch this clips from the animated movie Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, available now on Digital HD.

Daredevil star Charlie Cox says The Defenders got the four best directors from the other Marvel shows to direct.

ScreenRant looks at some of the weirdest things Captain America has done, including accidentally doing drugs.

At an MIPTV event, Disney Distribution Senior VP Mark End?man said Cloak and Dagger has a 10-episode order.

A new installment of Super Powered Beat Down has Batman Beyond square off with Spider-Man 2099.

Scott Speiser (NCIS) has been added to the cast of The Tick as a series regular, but we don’t know his character.

Here are some new banners for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 that could make good Facebook cover photos.

Scarlett Johansson doesn’t think Black Widow will be phased by the Guardians of the Galaxy in Infinity War.

