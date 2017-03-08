How hard of a time is Brie Larson having keeping secrets about the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What character would Disney have used in Ant-Man instead of Thomas the Tank Engine? What story would X-23 creator tell if she got a feature film spin-off? How was the final scene in Logan shot different from the rest of the movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch the promo for “Moonshot”, the 14th episode of the current second season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

In honor of Logan this past weekend, Heroic Hollywood picks the best and worst moments in the X-Men movies.

Comic Book Resources explains why Cable will be important to Deadpool 2 and maybe future X-Men movies.

If you don’t know anything about Black Bolt, find out everything you need to about the king of the Inhumans.

A new Logan featurette runs through the legacy of Wolverine throughout all of the movies in the X-Men franchise.

Brie Larson talks about how difficult it is to keep secrets as part of the cast in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

This Ant-Man concept art piece was created in case the rights to Thomas the Tank Engine could not be acquired.

The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow hit their lowest ratings ever with their new episodes this week.

