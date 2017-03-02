Who’s the latest character confirmed for the fighting roster in Injustice 2? Which Game of Thrones star has been cast as Ra’s Al Ghul in Gotham? What do Avengers: Infinity War extras casting call details tell us about the movie? Which Stranger Things star would like to play Spider-Man at some point? What does Toby Kebbell think about how Doctor Doom was handled in Fantastic Four? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the promo for “Checkmate”, the 16th episode of the current fifth season of Arrow, coming next week.

Gal Gadot sings the praises of Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins in a new post from the actress on Facebook.

See Wolverine age before your very eyes in this cool little promotional video Logan, playing in theaters starting tonight.

Supergirl ratings hit a new series ratings low with this week’s episode that debuted opposite The Voice season premiere.

A new Injustice 2 gameplay trailer confirms that Doctor Fate will be a playable character in the video game sequel.

Patty Jenkins threw her support behind Matt Reeves after he was hired to helm The Batman in place of Ben Affleck.

Oh that who. A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

James Gunn showed off this fun Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast photo featuring giant emoji character heads.

Kevin Smith is already finished shooting the episode of Supergirl he directed that’s airing later in the second season.

