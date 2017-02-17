Who is Ben Affleck‘s favorite Batman according to Matt Damon? Which Stranger Things cast member paid a visit to the set of Avengers: Infinity War? Who is Batman fighting in a post-production glimpse at Justice League from Zack Snyder? How did Tom Holland react to the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer? Is Patrick Stewart done with the X-Men franchise too? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Matt Damon says Ben Affleck‘s favorite Batman is Will Arnett, but won’t name a favorite Dark Knight himself.

Comic Book Resources runs through some trivia that you might not have known about the Hellboy movie franchise.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown stopped by the set of Avengers: Infinity War, but don’t presume anything.

Ed Boon has confirmed on Twitter that Injustice 2 will be getting a new mobile version of the video game as well.

The Flash is getting ready for a rumble in the jungle in the next episode that takes our hero to Gorilla City.

James Gunn posted on Twitter they had completed the 749th iteration of a VFX shot of Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

ComicBook.com called our attention to some alternate Batsuit designs for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Check out all the bonus features that will be on the home video release of Teen Titans: The Judas Contract.

