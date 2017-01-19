Will we ever see Johnny Blaze appear on Agents of SHIELD? Do Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 LEGO sets key us into some action sequences in the movie? When will we get to see Harley Quinn on Gotham? Want to see a life-size version of The LEGO Batman Movie Batmobile? Who should play the John Stewart version of Green Lantern in the DCEU? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Kevin Smith revealed a photo from the set of his upcoming Supergirl episode with a new alien species.

Agents of SHIELD‘s midseason return, “The Patriot,” resulted in the lowest ratings ever for the Marvel series.

Sooo this happened today. #squirrelwhisperer???? A video posted by ?? (@tomholland2013) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland shows that he might have inherited some of the powers of Squirrel Girl.

Hans Zimmer is still retired from composing superhero scores, but would come back if an idea was good enough.

Chevrolet has a life-size version of The LEGO Batman Movie Batmobile built, and you can see how it came together.

Jessica Jones and Luke Cage are both available in the HDR format on Netflix now, if that’s something you like.

Boss Logic created this mash-up of La La Land and Suicide Squad with The Joker and Harley Quinn sharing a kiss.

Lynda Carter showed Melissa Benoist how to do the famous Wonder Woman twirl for an episode of Supergirl.

