Does Deadpool have any chance at landing major Oscar nominations when the time comes? Will we see Vincent D’Onofrio return as Kingpin at some point? What are the most powerful objects in the DC Comics universe? Who else has wielded Captain America‘s shield in Marvel Comics? What made Michael Keaton leave Batman Forever? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s yet another previously unseen image of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn from photographer Clay Enos.

Some comic book retailers are getting annoyed with Marvel Comics because some of their books aren’t selling as well.

Comic Book Resources names the 15 most powerful objects in the DC Comics universe, like the Sword of Superman.

Ryan Reynolds hasn’t ruled out Wade Wilson being bisexual in a recent interview about the character with Variety.

Check out this look back at the year in comic book movies with this Comic Book Movie Rewind mash-up video.

Batman-News has learned that Ben Affleck‘s Batman movie plans to use Los Angeles to stand-in for Gotham City.

ScreenRant wonders if Deadpool can be a serious Oscar contender when nominations are announced on January 24.

There’s some controversy swirling around the process of hiring volunteers for this year’s Phoenix Comic-Con.

