In case you didn’t notice, the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrived last night. But of course, you noticed. You’ve probably watched it a hundred times by now. And you know what that means: it’s time for a Star Wars The Last Jedi trailer breakdown where we go through the whole thing frame-by-frame to talk over the tiny details.

Join us, won’t you? And while we won’t spoil anything (because we have no spoilers!), be warned that we may accidentally stumble across something big. This is your only warning!

First, here’s the trailer, just in case you want to watch it again before we get started.

And if you want even more, Peter Sciretta and Ethan Anderton recorded an emergency podcast last night where they spent 50 minutes talking over the trailer in detail. So feel free to listen to that before, during, or after the full breakdown!

Here we go!

“When I found you, I saw raw, untamed power. And beyond that, something truly special.” The first voice we hear in this trailer belongs to Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), the powerful mastermind of The First Order. But the first character we see is Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), staring through some big windows at the First Order war machine. The last time we saw Ben Solo, he had just murdered his father and found himself defeated by Rey, so he definitely has a lot to think about.

And speaking of Rey – how do we know Snoke is speaking about Kylo Ren there? For all we know, he’s addressing another powerful warrior…

Welcome to Crait, a planet that seems to be home to a Resistance base. And because The Last Jedi seems interested in going beyond planets that reflect a simple Earth-based ecosystem, this planet’s desert-like topsoil kicks up blood-red sand when disturbed. It’s a stunning image. Also stunning: those new First Order Walkers, which look tougher and stouter than their old Imperial counterparts (and presumably less easy to trip with tow cables). This is the first, but not the last time this trailer will showcase First Order forces closing in to crush the Resistance…

Note the streaks of red in the stone floor. This is definitely Crait. And that’s Kylo Ren, leading a team of Stormtroopers (Snowtroopers?) on the ground. We’ll have to wait and see how the battle with the Walkers goes, but it looks like there will be bad guy boots on the ground in the Resistance base…

Hey, more red! There’s a ton of red in this movie! In addition to various backgrounds and the dirt on Crait, this is also the key color in both of The Last Jedi‘s posters. We haven’t seen a ton of red in previous Star Wars movies, so this lends the film an instant visual identity. Now, we just have to wait and see if this is just an aesthetic choice or something more.

We’ve known that Rey would seek the training and guidance of Luke Skywalker and here she is on Ahch-To, wielding his old lightsaber like the talented amateur she is! As we’ll see soon enough, the old Jedi master isn’t going to be the teacher she expected.

Here it is: the grand payoff from the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Luke takes the lightsaber from Rey with his robotic right hand…

…and just holds it. What’s that expression on his face? Fear? Anger? Disgust? Frustration? Luke exiled himself following the destruction of his new Jedi academy and the death of his students at the hands of Ben Solo, so the thought of being dragged into the Jedi business again probably leaves a bad taste in his mouth. It’s worth noting that this is the one and only time in the trailer that we see the oldest living Jedi Knight holding a Jedi weapon.

“Something inside me has always been there. And then I was awake. I need help.” Here, The Last Jedi does a pretty fine job of making the title of The Force Awakens make sense in retrospect! Anyway, Rey is confused and scared and seeking guidance from the one man in the galaxy who can offer her answers. She’s also hurting, having just watched Han Solo, her temporary father figure, die before her eyes. Luke is not the new father figure she seeks, as we’ll see soon enough. At least the planet Ahch-To looks like it’ll offer possible answers to her questions. Misty islands full of steep steps and ruins tend to have lots of answers in stories like this! The fact that she’s wandering in to the fog alone, without Luke, speaks volumes.

We saw this image in the first teaser, but it’s worth revisiting. Those handful of ancient books look like they contain all kinds of possible Jedi knowledge. More importantly, they’re placed on an old tree. And as Star Wars fans who explore the various novels and comics may know, there is now a canon storyline about Luke, in the days after the Battle of Endor, rescuing a powerful Force tree from Palpatine’s collection of Jedi relics. Has it been transplanted to Ahch-To? And what does it do beyond act as a really cool bookshelf? We wrote all about this tree, if you’d like to know more.

Rey may be a talented amateur, but she handles that lightsaber like a pro. Years of beating up folks with a staff on Jakku probably gave her all the training she needed to wield this weapon. How many training montages will The Last Jedi offer us? I’m hoping for 28, personally. It’s worth noting that Luke seems to be keeping his distance in many of these training shots, suggesting that Rey is training on her own while he just looks on. Her journey is her own and Luke does not want to be involved.

Oh, and Rey’s innate talents go beyond laser swords. Here, the ground cracks as she meditates…

…and Luke looks absolutely shocked at what he’s seeing. The last time we really saw Luke Skywalker, he was a zen warrior at one with the Force, battling and forgiving his father. So seeing him this concerned, this anxious, should send a chill down the spine of any Star Wars fan. Luke has been shaken to his core by the events of the past few decades.