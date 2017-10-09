Star Wars The Last Jedi tickets are officially going on sale tonight, and here’s how you can be prepared for the coming online purchase battle.

First: Decide whether you want to see it in grand IMAX or IMAX 70mm scale. Second, learn everything you can about the giveaways, offers, and special events that Lucasfilm is offering in anticipation of Episode VIII. So you will pay a ton for the ultimate Star Wars experience, or pay very little for some free posters and merchandise. Either way, may the Force be with you.

IMAX and 70MM

IMAX and 70mm tickets go on sale Monday as well, complete with a few special offers surrounding the screenings, according to IMAX’s website. These include: the first 500 guests who see Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Saturdays at an IMAX Regal Cinema on December 16-30 will receive a free collectible ticket; fans who see the movie on a Sunday at an AMC theatre on December 17, 24, 31, and January 7 receive a Dan Mumford print; and there will be an early opening night event on December 14 at select theaters.

The Last Jedi will also be shown in eye-popping IMAX 70mm, which is available at the below theaters:

Last Jedi Giveaways and Ticket Offers

For those who don’t want to splurge on the IMAX experience, StarWars.com is offering a few cheaper alternatives. Well, cheaper in that you get a bunch of free stuff.

Opening Night Events: On Thursday, December 14, a day before opening, fans can attend three special events, an Opening Night Fan Event, a Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi Double Feature, and a Star Wars Marathon of all eight movies. All three events offer exclusive content, free collectibles, and special concessions discounts. And fans who attend these can see The Last Jedi at 6:00 P.M. local time, an hour before public show times.

Cinemark: Connections loyalty members who buy a Star Wars: The Last Jedi RealD 3D ticket can unlock a free pair of 3D Star Wars glasses.

Alamo Drafthouse: With an advanced ticket, you can add exclusive Star Wars: The Last Jedi collectibles to your Alamo Drafthouse purchase, including a commemorative all-Star Wars issue of Birth.Movies.Death, and three Mondo-designed glasses.

Fandango: Tickets come with a complimentary Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster from Fandango FanShop, while supplies last.