Star Wars Rebels season 3 hits Blu-ray and DVD on August 29, 2017. The season includes the introduction of Grand Admiral Thrawn into modern Star Wars canon, some major new looks into the nature of the Force, Darth Maul vs. Obi-Wan Kenobi round 3, and even some looks into the mysterious past of the Mandalorians. The Bonus Features can’t be missed, with featurettes on Mandalore, Thrawn, Kenobie and Maul, Saw Gerrera, and five episodes with audio commentary from Dave Filoni, Justin Ridge, and more.

Speaking of Grand Admiral Thrawn, he’s just made his way to Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes after the EA Play and E3 event. He joins most of the rest of the cast of Rebels, and since he’s a strategic master, he has abilities that directly affect his allies, plus a special ability for every Empire ally on your team. Recruit him now!

More promotional materials have leaked out for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, giving us an even closer look at the new Praetorian Guards, the First Order’s version of the old Imperial Guard you see above. Only click this link if you want to see them directly. They’re still rocking red, but the arms are a scale-style armor, and the helmet is closer to Mandalorian than anything we’ve seen from the Empire or First Order. Could it actually be Mando? We’ll have to wait until December to find out!

IDW’s new all-ages Star Wars Adventures comics come to stores in September, but now we know who’ll be writing and drawing some of these fun comics thanks to CBR. The first story by Cavan Scott and Derek Charm will tell a story of a young Rey before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Rotating creative teams will bring in other characters and eras of adventures in the ongoing series.

New videos for Star Wars Battlefront 2 have been coming out nearly constantly since EA Play, where EA brought “Gamechangers,” people from the Battlefront community who are active in the game and stream, to take on the game’s new content, class system, weapons, and more. Above is the general video produced by EA, but for an even closer look, check out the videos of BattlefrontUpdates on Youtube, where he has close looks at the Crate system, the star cards, and more.

Our friends at Star Wars News Net have uncovered a list of Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys – but they carry codenames. Thanks to all the combing they’ve done, they have some pretty good guesses at what’s coming though. It looks like Luke will get a couple of new black series figures, along with Rey, obviously. A proper Snoke figure, once his full look is revealed, is expected, as are some creatures and droids. There are three new lightsabers, but those are most likely just re-branded/packaged versions of existing weapons. There is another new Black Series Helmet, but no word on whose it will be, after Poe Dameron’s came out this year.

Been dying to know how Captain Phasma survived the trash compactor and got off Starkiller Base so she could live to see The Last Jedi? Well, the new comic mini-series from Marvel Comics will tell you all that and more, in a four-issue book from Kelly Thompson and Marco Checchetto. The first preview is now online, and Phasma looks very, very angry, a testament to Checchetto for bringing that across on a stoicly-helmeted character.

Sure, the Han Solo film has paused production while new director Ron Howard reviews what’s gone on so far, but that doesn’t mean they just tear down all the sets – or the vehicles. In a fun bit of Google Maps searching spotted by JediNews, if you look around at Longcross Studios in the UK, and go a little to the right below the M3 in satellite view, you’ll spot a certain ship (um, come on, we’re not being very oblique here) that can make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs.

Briar Rose, I am your father. Yes, Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson’s daughter is two-and-a-half now, but she won’t be seeing any Star Wars movies, especially not the prequel trilogy, anytime soon. Bilson told People she wants to keep Briar Rose from finding out her dad is Darth Vader, and generally keep her away from both their acting personas for the time-being. Still, there’s a bonus to his most famous role. “No one’s gonna mess with her on the playground” when they find out Darth Vader is her dad.