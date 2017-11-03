In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Characters from Star Wars Rebels and Return of the Jedi collide in Forces of Destiny

and collide in Seth Green voices a Trandoshan on Star Wars Rebels

voices a Trandoshan on Star Wars Rebels A cool new The Last Jedi creature is explained

Luke joins the dark side…in a new poster

And much more!

Entertainment Weekly unveiled a new image from The Last Jedi featuring pragmatic mechanic Rose, as she and Finn head off to the casino city of Canto Bight. “The journey that she and Finn go [on] seems pretty impossible,” actress Kelly Marie Tran told EW. “You can tell in this moment that she’s very much aware of the dangers that they are about to face, but she’s also logically in her mind problem-solving on the way.”

Today in Solo: A Star Wars Story drama… At Los Angeles Comic Con last weekend, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld addressed the fact that Deadpool 2 comes out in theaters a week after Solo. Liefeld had some fighting words for the charming smuggler: “Mark my words: Han Solo, get the hell out of the summer, ’cause seven days later, an army of mercenaries is coming to send the Falcon into hyperspace! Disney I apologize in advance, but I’m telling the truth: Deadpool is going to kick your ass.” At least Solo screens first? (I’ll see myself out.) Read more from Liefeld at Comicbook.com.

The latest episode of Disney’s ongoing Forces of Destiny series brought together several characters who had never met onscreen before, leading to a collective Star Wars fandom nerdgasm. The short video also confirmed that a certain Star Wars Rebels character (and a certain curmudgeonly droid) not only survived through the end of Return of the Jedi, but that they actively participated in the Battle of Endor as well. To find out who it is, watch the episode above or check it out on YouTube.

John Boyega instagrammed a new set photo from The Last Jedi of his character, Finn, ostensibly recovering from the wound inflicted by Kylo Ren during their duel in The Force Awakens. “Typical Monday,” indeed.

Nerdist revealed that comedian/writer/director/ubernerd Seth Green will be making his return to the animated Star Wars universe as the voice of a Trandoshan named Captain Seevor in next week’s episode of Rebels. Head over to the link above for an exclusive peek at Green’s character in the upcoming episode “Crawler Commandeers.”

A new episode of Rebels Recon takes us through the making of Star Wars Rebels episodes 5 and 6, “The Occupation” and “Flight of the Defender.” Executive producer Dave Filoni and co. take us through the cool design of Lothal, the design of the TIE Defender, and the cool (and complicated) design of the Loth-wolf, but not a single person addressed the ominous message of the Loth-wolf at the end of “Flight of the Defender”?! It’s like they want us to actually keep watching…

The face-off we’ve long been waiting for will finally occur in The Last Jedi, according to Lucasfilm’s creature workshop supervisor, Neal Scanlan. That’s right: our beloved cinnamon roll BB-8 will have to confront his evil twin, the First Order’s BB-9E. “There was this one scene in particular where BB-8 is in disguise and has to try and make his way without being recognised,” Scanlan teased in an interview with Empire. “It just seemed so threatening that his doppelgänger would be the very one that may or may not discover him.”

ScreenRant shared additional nuggets from Scanlan’s Empire interview, including the above image of a Fathier and Scanlan’s lyrical description of these horse-like creatures, used for racing in Canto Bight. Fathiers > Lothcats > Porgs, don’t @ me.

In other precious cinnamon roll news, a new international poster for The Last Jedi places Luke with Team Dark Side. Um, Luke? What are you up to, son? Your emo phase should have begun and ended around 30 years ago.